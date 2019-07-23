LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 22. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:
|
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. McKinzie (18)
|288
|1
|2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (9)
|251
|2
|3. Preservationist
|164
|5
|4. Seeking the Soul (1)
|149
|3
|5. Vino Rosso (2)
|147
|4
|6. Catholic Boy (1)
|123
|6
|7. Maximum Security (1)
|119
|—
|8. Gift Box
|90
|7
|9. Catalina Cruiser
|69
|—
|10. Game Winner
|67 8
