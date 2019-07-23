Listen Live Sports

Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings

July 23, 2019 5:04 pm
 
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 22. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Pts Pvs
1. McKinzie (18) 288 1
2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (9) 251 2
3. Preservationist 164 5
4. Seeking the Soul (1) 149 3
5. Vino Rosso (2) 147 4
6. Catholic Boy (1) 123 6
7. Maximum Security (1) 119
8. Gift Box 90 7
9. Catalina Cruiser 69
10. Game Winner 67 8

