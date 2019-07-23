LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 22. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Pts Pvs 1. McKinzie (18) 288 1 2. Thunder Snow (IRE) (9) 251 2 3. Preservationist 164 5 4. Seeking the Soul (1) 149 3 5. Vino Rosso (2) 147 4 6. Catholic Boy (1) 123 6 7. Maximum Security (1) 119 — 8. Gift Box 90 7 9. Catalina Cruiser 69 — 10. Game Winner 67 8

