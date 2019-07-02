Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings

July 2, 2019 4:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 1. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Rk. Horse Pts Pvs
1. McKinzie (16) 258 1
2. Thunder Snow (6) 235 2
3. Catholic Boy (3) 171 3
4. Vino Rosso (2) 158 4
5. Seeking the Soul (1) 155 5
6. Gift Box 112 6
7. Omaha Beach 71 7
8. Gunnevera 68 8
9. Maximum Security 66 10
10. Catalina Cruiser 59

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
7|10 Food Trucks of Thanks
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers navigate tough terrain during eXportable training

Today in History

1863: Battle of Gettysburg ends

Get our daily newsletter.