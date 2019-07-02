LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 1. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:
|Rk. Horse
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. McKinzie (16)
|258
|1
|2. Thunder Snow (6)
|235
|2
|3. Catholic Boy (3)
|171
|3
|4. Vino Rosso (2)
|158
|4
|5. Seeking the Soul (1)
|155
|5
|6. Gift Box
|112
|6
|7. Omaha Beach
|71
|7
|8. Gunnevera
|68
|8
|9. Maximum Security
|66
|10
|10. Catalina Cruiser
|59
|—
