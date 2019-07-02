LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rankings for the 2019 Breeders’ Cup Classic race based on the votes of representatives from Thoroughbred racing media, the Breeders’ Cup Racing Directors/Secretaries Panel and handicappers. Voting is based on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis through July 1. The Breeders’ Cup Classic Rankings have no official bearing on qualification or selection into the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic to be run on Nov. 2:

Rk. Horse Pts Pvs 1. McKinzie (16) 258 1 2. Thunder Snow (6) 235 2 3. Catholic Boy (3) 171 3 4. Vino Rosso (2) 158 4 5. Seeking the Soul (1) 155 5 6. Gift Box 112 6 7. Omaha Beach 71 7 8. Gunnevera 68 8 9. Maximum Security 66 10 10. Catalina Cruiser 59 —

