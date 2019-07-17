Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 13, Braves 1

July 17, 2019 12:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 5 2 2 2
D.Swnsn ss 3 0 0 0 Yelich rf 3 3 1 4
Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 J.Jcksn p 1 0 0 0
F.Frman 1b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 1 1
Camargo ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 5 1 2 1
Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Thames 1b 2 0 0 0
Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Aguilar ph-1b 2 2 1 0
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 3 3 3 2
Riley lf 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf-rf 4 1 2 2
Flowers c 3 1 1 1 Sladino ss-lf 5 0 1 0
Br.Wlsn p 2 0 1 0 Wodruff p 2 0 0 0
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ph-ss 0 1 0 0
H.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0
Clbrson ss 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 36 13 13 12
Atlanta 000 010 000— 1
Milwaukee 012 011 62x—13

LOB_Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Cain (23), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (8). HR_Flowers (8), Cain (6), Yelich (33), Hiura (9). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Yelich (23). S_Woodruff (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Br.Wilson L,1-1 4 6 4 4 3 1
Blevins 2 1 1 1 2 2
H.Ynoa 1 5 6 6 1 1
Toussaint 1 1 2 2 3 2
Milwaukee
Woodruff W,11-3 6 2-3 5 1 1 2 7
Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
J.Jackson 2 0 0 0 0 2

Br.Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Toussaint (Aguilar). WP_Blevins.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:29. A_31,599 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space to show rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.