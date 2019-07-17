Brewers 13, Braves 1

Atlanta Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 Cain cf 5 2 2 2 D.Swnsn ss 3 0 0 0 Yelich rf 3 3 1 4 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0 J.Jcksn p 1 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 Camargo ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 5 1 2 1 Dnldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Aguilar ph-1b 2 2 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 3 3 3 2 Riley lf 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf-rf 4 1 2 2 Flowers c 3 1 1 1 Sladino ss-lf 5 0 1 0 Br.Wlsn p 2 0 1 0 Wodruff p 2 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Arcia ph-ss 0 1 0 0 H.Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 0 0 0 0 Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 36 13 13 12

Atlanta 000 010 000— 1 Milwaukee 012 011 62x—13

LOB_Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Cain (23), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (8). HR_Flowers (8), Cain (6), Yelich (33), Hiura (9). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Yelich (23). S_Woodruff (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Br.Wilson L,1-1 4 6 4 4 3 1 Blevins 2 1 1 1 2 2 H.Ynoa 1 5 6 6 1 1 Toussaint 1 1 2 2 3 2 Milwaukee Woodruff W,11-3 6 2-3 5 1 1 2 7 Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 J.Jackson 2 0 0 0 0 2

Br.Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Toussaint (Aguilar). WP_Blevins.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:29. A_31,599 (41,900).

