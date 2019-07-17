Brewers 13, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cain cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|D.Swnsn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Tssaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jcksn p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Camargo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thames 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar ph-1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Sladino ss-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Br.Wlsn p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Wodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ph-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H.Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|12
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|Milwaukee
|012
|011
|62x—13
LOB_Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Cain (23), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (8). HR_Flowers (8), Cain (6), Yelich (33), Hiura (9). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Yelich (23). S_Woodruff (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Br.Wilson L,1-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|Blevins
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|H.Ynoa
|1
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|Toussaint
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff W,11-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Jeffress
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Br.Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Toussaint (Aguilar). WP_Blevins.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:29. A_31,599 (41,900).
