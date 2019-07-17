Brewers 13, Braves 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna Jr. cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|d-Camargo ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Wilson p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Blevins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Ynoa p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Culberson ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.303
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|2
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.252
|Yelich rf
|3
|3
|1
|4
|2
|0
|.332
|J.Jackson p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Thames 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|a-Aguilar ph-1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Hiura 2b
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|.317
|Gamel lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Saladino ss-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Woodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Arcia ph-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Totals
|36
|13
|13
|12
|9
|6
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|000—
|1
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|012
|011
|62x—13
|13
|0
a-struck out for Thames in the 5th. b-struck out for Blevins in the 7th. c-walked for Jeffress in the 7th. d-lined out for Freeman in the 8th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Cain (23), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (8). HR_Flowers (8), off Woodruff; Hiura (9), off Wilson; Cain (6), off Blevins; Yelich (33), off Ynoa. RBIs_Flowers (19), Cain 2 (33), Yelich 4 (72), Grandal (50), Moustakas (55), Hiura 2 (18), Gamel 2 (22). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Yelich (23). S_Woodruff.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman 2, Flowers); Milwaukee 8 (Cain 2, Thames 2, Saladino 2, J.Jackson 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; Milwaukee 6 for 15.
Runners moved up_Riley.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wilson, L, 1-1
|4
|6
|4
|4
|3
|1
|80
|6.75
|Blevins
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|38
|4.15
|Ynoa
|1
|5
|6
|6
|1
|1
|36
|18.00
|Toussaint
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|34
|5.26
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 11-3
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|2
|7
|101
|3.53
|Jeffress
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.93
|J.Jackson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|7.11
Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-1, Jeffress 1-0. HBP_Toussaint (Aguilar). WP_Blevins. PB_Flowers (11).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:29. A_31,599 (41,900).
