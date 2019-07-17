Brewers 13, Braves 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299 d-Camargo ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Riley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Flowers c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Wilson p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Culberson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .303 Totals 32 1 5 1 2 9

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 2 2 2 1 1 .252 Yelich rf 3 3 1 4 2 0 .332 J.Jackson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Grandal c 4 0 1 1 1 0 .251 Moustakas 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267 Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .268 a-Aguilar ph-1b 2 2 1 0 0 1 .234 Hiura 2b 3 3 3 2 2 0 .317 Gamel lf-rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .256 Saladino ss-lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .100 Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Arcia ph-ss 0 1 0 0 2 0 .230 Totals 36 13 13 12 9 6

Atlanta 000 010 000— 1 5 0 Milwaukee 012 011 62x—13 13 0

a-struck out for Thames in the 5th. b-struck out for Blevins in the 7th. c-walked for Jeffress in the 7th. d-lined out for Freeman in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Cain (23), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (8). HR_Flowers (8), off Woodruff; Hiura (9), off Wilson; Cain (6), off Blevins; Yelich (33), off Ynoa. RBIs_Flowers (19), Cain 2 (33), Yelich 4 (72), Grandal (50), Moustakas (55), Hiura 2 (18), Gamel 2 (22). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Yelich (23). S_Woodruff.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman 2, Flowers); Milwaukee 8 (Cain 2, Thames 2, Saladino 2, J.Jackson 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; Milwaukee 6 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Riley.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wilson, L, 1-1 4 6 4 4 3 1 80 6.75 Blevins 2 1 1 1 2 2 38 4.15 Ynoa 1 5 6 6 1 1 36 18.00 Toussaint 1 1 2 2 3 2 34 5.26 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, W, 11-3 6 2-3 5 1 1 2 7 101 3.53 Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.93 J.Jackson 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 7.11

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-1, Jeffress 1-0. HBP_Toussaint (Aguilar). WP_Blevins. PB_Flowers (11).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:29. A_31,599 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.