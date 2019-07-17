Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 13, Braves 1

July 17, 2019 12:09 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 2 .269
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .299
d-Camargo ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .284
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Riley lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Flowers c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Wilson p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Blevins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Ynoa p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Culberson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .303
Totals 32 1 5 1 2 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 2 2 2 1 1 .252
Yelich rf 3 3 1 4 2 0 .332
J.Jackson p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Grandal c 4 0 1 1 1 0 .251
Moustakas 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .267
Thames 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .268
a-Aguilar ph-1b 2 2 1 0 0 1 .234
Hiura 2b 3 3 3 2 2 0 .317
Gamel lf-rf 4 1 2 2 1 0 .256
Saladino ss-lf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .100
Woodruff p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Arcia ph-ss 0 1 0 0 2 0 .230
Totals 36 13 13 12 9 6
Atlanta 000 010 000— 1 5 0
Milwaukee 012 011 62x—13 13 0

a-struck out for Thames in the 5th. b-struck out for Blevins in the 7th. c-walked for Jeffress in the 7th. d-lined out for Freeman in the 8th.

LOB_Atlanta 6, Milwaukee 10. 2B_Cain (23), Moustakas (21), Aguilar (8). HR_Flowers (8), off Woodruff; Hiura (9), off Wilson; Cain (6), off Blevins; Yelich (33), off Ynoa. RBIs_Flowers (19), Cain 2 (33), Yelich 4 (72), Grandal (50), Moustakas (55), Hiura 2 (18), Gamel 2 (22). SB_Acuna Jr. 2 (16), Yelich (23). S_Woodruff.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (Freeman 2, Flowers); Milwaukee 8 (Cain 2, Thames 2, Saladino 2, J.Jackson 2). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 5; Milwaukee 6 for 15.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Riley.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wilson, L, 1-1 4 6 4 4 3 1 80 6.75
Blevins 2 1 1 1 2 2 38 4.15
Ynoa 1 5 6 6 1 1 36 18.00
Toussaint 1 1 2 2 3 2 34 5.26
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, W, 11-3 6 2-3 5 1 1 2 7 101 3.53
Jeffress 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.93
J.Jackson 2 0 0 0 0 2 27 7.11

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Blevins 2-1, Jeffress 1-0. HBP_Toussaint (Aguilar). WP_Blevins. PB_Flowers (11).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:29. A_31,599 (41,900).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines grapple during final test of Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space to show rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.