Brewers 5, Braves 4

|Atlanta
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|D.Swnsn ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|4
|1
|2
|4
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Riley lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Joyce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Clbrson ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Sladino 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Keuchel p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Andrs p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|F.Prlta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tomlin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Gamel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|6
|4
|Totals
|30
|5
|7
|5
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|022—4
|Milwaukee
|020
|003
|00x—5
E_Pina (4), Donaldson (11). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 3. 2B_B.McCann 2 (7), Hiura 2 (6). 3B_Braun (1). HR_Donaldson (22), Yelich (34), Pina (5). SB_Acuna Jr. (17). CS_Arcia (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Keuchel L,3-3
|5
|2-3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|Sobotka
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tomlin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Milwaukee
|C.Anderson W,5-2
|5
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|F.Peralta H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ju.Guerra
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hader S,21-23
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:07. A_36,928 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.