Brewers 5, Braves 4

Atlanta Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf 4 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 3 1 0 0 Braun lf 3 1 1 0 Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 4 Hader p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 B.McCnn c 4 0 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 0 0 Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 2 3 Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 Clbrson ph 1 1 1 0 Sladino 3b 3 0 0 0 Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis ph 0 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Camargo ph 1 1 1 0 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0 Totals 34 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 7 5

Atlanta 000 000 022—4 Milwaukee 020 003 00x—5

E_Pina (4), Donaldson (11). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 3. 2B_B.McCann 2 (7), Hiura 2 (6). 3B_Braun (1). HR_Donaldson (22), Yelich (34), Pina (5). SB_Acuna Jr. (17). CS_Arcia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Keuchel L,3-3 5 2-3 6 5 4 2 5 Sobotka 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 1 Milwaukee C.Anderson W,5-2 5 2-3 1 0 0 3 3 F.Peralta H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 3 2 Ju.Guerra 1 1 2 2 1 1 Hader S,21-23 1 3 2 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:07. A_36,928 (41,900).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.