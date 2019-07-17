Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 5, Braves 4

July 17, 2019 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Atlanta Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 Cain cf 3 0 0 0
D.Swnsn ss 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf 4 1 1 1
F.Frman 1b 3 1 0 0 Braun lf 3 1 1 0
Dnldson 3b 4 1 2 4 Hader p 0 0 0 0
Albies 2b 5 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1
B.McCnn c 4 0 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 1 0 0
Riley lf 4 0 0 0 Pina c 3 1 2 3
Joyce rf 2 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0
Clbrson ph 1 1 1 0 Sladino 3b 3 0 0 0
Keuchel p 2 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
Mrkakis ph 0 0 0 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0
Tomlin p 0 0 0 0 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0
Camargo ph 1 1 1 0 Gamel lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 34 4 6 4 Totals 30 5 7 5
Atlanta 000 000 022—4
Milwaukee 020 003 00x—5

E_Pina (4), Donaldson (11). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 10, Milwaukee 3. 2B_B.McCann 2 (7), Hiura 2 (6). 3B_Braun (1). HR_Donaldson (22), Yelich (34), Pina (5). SB_Acuna Jr. (17). CS_Arcia (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Keuchel L,3-3 5 2-3 6 5 4 2 5
Sobotka 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Tomlin 2 1 0 0 0 1
Milwaukee
C.Anderson W,5-2 5 2-3 1 0 0 3 3
F.Peralta H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 3 2
Ju.Guerra 1 1 2 2 1 1
Hader S,21-23 1 3 2 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:07. A_36,928 (41,900).

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.