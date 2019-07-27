Brewers 5, Cubs 3, 10 innings,

|Chicago
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|R.Grcia 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Cntrras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|F.Prlta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sladino ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|I.Happ cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Almr Jr ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lester p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chtwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Andrs p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|1—3
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020
|3—5
DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras (15), Cain (25), Hiura (10). HR_Rizzo (21), Almora Jr. (11), Yelich (36), Hiura (11), Gamel (6). SB_Heyward (6), Gamel (2). S_Arcia (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lester
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Cishek
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|D.Holland H,1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chatwood BS,1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wick
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Kimbrel L,0-2 BS,2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Milwaukee
|C.Anderson
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Albers
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|F.Peralta W,5-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th
HBP_by C.Anderson (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:32. A_43,931 (41,900).
