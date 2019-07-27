Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brewers 5, Cubs 3, 10 innings,

July 27, 2019 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
R.Grcia 2b 5 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0
Cntrras c 4 1 2 0 Yelich rf 5 1 3 1
Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 0 0
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0
J.Baez ss 4 0 0 0 Sladino ph 0 1 0 0
Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 3
I.Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0
Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0
Almr Jr ph-cf 2 1 1 1 Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Lester p 3 0 0 0 Pina c 2 0 1 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Grandal ph-c 0 0 0 0
D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0
Chtwood p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 1 0 1 0
Wick p 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0
Cratini ph 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0
Gamel ph-lf 2 1 1 1
Totals 36 3 6 3 Totals 33 5 9 5
Chicago 002 000 000 1—3
Milwaukee 000 000 020 3—5

DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras (15), Cain (25), Hiura (10). HR_Rizzo (21), Almora Jr. (11), Yelich (36), Hiura (11), Gamel (6). SB_Heyward (6), Gamel (2). S_Arcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester 7 4 0 0 3 5
Cishek 0 2 2 2 0 0
D.Holland H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chatwood BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Kimbrel L,0-2 BS,2 0 2 3 3 1 0
Milwaukee
C.Anderson 5 4 2 2 1 4
Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Albers 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
F.Peralta W,5-3 2 2 1 1 1 3

Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by C.Anderson (Contreras).

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:32. A_43,931 (41,900).

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established