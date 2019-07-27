Brewers 5, Cubs 3, 10 innings,

Chicago Milwaukee ab r h bi ab r h bi R.Grcia 2b 5 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 1 1 0 Cntrras c 4 1 2 0 Yelich rf 5 1 3 1 Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 4 0 0 0 Sladino ph 0 1 0 0 Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 3 I.Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 2 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 Almr Jr ph-cf 2 1 1 1 Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Lester p 3 0 0 0 Pina c 2 0 1 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Grandal ph-c 0 0 0 0 D.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 Chtwood p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 1 0 1 0 Wick p 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Cratini ph 1 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 Albers p 0 0 0 0 Gamel ph-lf 2 1 1 1 Totals 36 3 6 3 Totals 33 5 9 5

Chicago 002 000 000 1—3 Milwaukee 000 000 020 3—5

DP_Chicago 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras (15), Cain (25), Hiura (10). HR_Rizzo (21), Almora Jr. (11), Yelich (36), Hiura (11), Gamel (6). SB_Heyward (6), Gamel (2). S_Arcia (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lester 7 4 0 0 3 5 Cishek 0 2 2 2 0 0 D.Holland H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chatwood BS,1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Kimbrel L,0-2 BS,2 0 2 3 3 1 0 Milwaukee C.Anderson 5 4 2 2 1 4 Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Albers 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 F.Peralta W,5-3 2 2 1 1 1 3

Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th

HBP_by C.Anderson (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:32. A_43,931 (41,900).

