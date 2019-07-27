Listen Live Sports

...

Brewers 5, Cubs 3

July 27, 2019 11:00 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Garcia 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .245
Contreras c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285
Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .298
Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .287
Baez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274
Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221
b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .243
Lester p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083
Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 3 6 3 2 12
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .253
Yelich rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .338
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
g-Saladino ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .133
Hiura 2b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .333
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
d-Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Pina c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .202
e-Grandal ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Anderson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .037
a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gamel ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .253
Totals 33 5 9 5 6 7
Chicago 002 000 000 1—3 6 0
Milwaukee 000 000 020 3—5 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. c-homered for Albers in the 8th. d-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th. e-walked for Pina in the 9th. f-struck out for Wick in the 10th. g-walked for Peralta in the 10th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras (15), Cain (25), Hiura (10). HR_Rizzo (21), off Anderson; Almora Jr. (11), off Peralta; Gamel (6), off Cishek; Yelich (36), off Kimbrel; Hiura (11), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (71), Almora Jr. (29), Yelich (79), Hiura 3 (27), Gamel (27). SB_Heyward (6), Gamel (2). S_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Lester); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Braun, Thames). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Yelich 2. GIDP_Yelich, Aguilar.

DP_Chicago 2 (Garcia, Baez, Rizzo), (Baez, Garcia, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lester 7 4 0 0 3 5 94 3.63
Cishek 0 2 2 2 0 0 3 3.04
Holland, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.87
Chatwood 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.11
Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 28 2.70
Kimbrel, L, 0-2 0 2 3 3 1 0 13 6.75
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson 5 4 2 2 1 4 81 3.89
Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.03
Albers 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 24 4.36
Peralta, W, 5-3 2 2 1 1 1 3 40 4.78

Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Chatwood 1-1, Wick 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:32. A_43,931 (41,900).

