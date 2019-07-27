Brewers 5, Cubs 3

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia 2b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .245 Contreras c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .285 Bryant 3b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .298 Rizzo 1b 3 1 1 2 1 0 .287 Baez ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Heyward rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .274 Happ cf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .221 b-Almora Jr. ph-cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .243 Lester p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .207 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .083 Chatwood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Wick p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Caratini ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 3 6 3 2 12

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .253 Yelich rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .338 Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 g-Saladino ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .133 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 3 1 1 .333 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .261 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 d-Thames ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251 Pina c 2 0 1 0 1 0 .202 e-Grandal ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .258 Arcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Anderson p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .037 a-Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .160 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Albers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gamel ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .253 Totals 33 5 9 5 6 7

Chicago 002 000 000 1—3 6 0 Milwaukee 000 000 020 3—5 9 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. c-homered for Albers in the 8th. d-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th. e-walked for Pina in the 9th. f-struck out for Wick in the 10th. g-walked for Peralta in the 10th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras (15), Cain (25), Hiura (10). HR_Rizzo (21), off Anderson; Almora Jr. (11), off Peralta; Gamel (6), off Cishek; Yelich (36), off Kimbrel; Hiura (11), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (71), Almora Jr. (29), Yelich (79), Hiura 3 (27), Gamel (27). SB_Heyward (6), Gamel (2). S_Arcia.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Lester); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Braun, Thames). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Yelich 2. GIDP_Yelich, Aguilar.

DP_Chicago 2 (Garcia, Baez, Rizzo), (Baez, Garcia, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 7 4 0 0 3 5 94 3.63 Cishek 0 2 2 2 0 0 3 3.04 Holland, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.87 Chatwood 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 4.11 Wick 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 28 2.70 Kimbrel, L, 0-2 0 2 3 3 1 0 13 6.75 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 5 4 2 2 1 4 81 3.89 Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 4.03 Albers 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 24 4.36 Peralta, W, 5-3 2 2 1 1 1 3 40 4.78

Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Chatwood 1-1, Wick 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Contreras).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:32. A_43,931 (41,900).

