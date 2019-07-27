Brewers 5, Cubs 3

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.245
|Contreras c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Bryant 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.287
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Heyward rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Happ cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|b-Almora Jr. ph-cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.243
|Lester p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.207
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.083
|Chatwood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Wick p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Caratini ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|3
|6
|3
|2
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.253
|Yelich rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|g-Saladino ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.133
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.333
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|d-Thames ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Pina c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.202
|e-Grandal ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Anderson p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.037
|a-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.160
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Albers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gamel ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|Totals
|33
|5
|9
|5
|6
|7
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000
|1—3
|6
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020
|3—5
|9
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. b-struck out for Schwarber in the 7th. c-homered for Albers in the 8th. d-struck out for Aguilar in the 8th. e-walked for Pina in the 9th. f-struck out for Wick in the 10th. g-walked for Peralta in the 10th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Contreras (15), Cain (25), Hiura (10). HR_Rizzo (21), off Anderson; Almora Jr. (11), off Peralta; Gamel (6), off Cishek; Yelich (36), off Kimbrel; Hiura (11), off Kimbrel. RBIs_Rizzo 2 (71), Almora Jr. (29), Yelich (79), Hiura 3 (27), Gamel (27). SB_Heyward (6), Gamel (2). S_Arcia.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Rizzo, Lester); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Braun, Thames). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Milwaukee 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Yelich 2. GIDP_Yelich, Aguilar.
DP_Chicago 2 (Garcia, Baez, Rizzo), (Baez, Garcia, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|7
|4
|0
|0
|3
|5
|94
|3.63
|Cishek
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|3.04
|Holland, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5.87
|Chatwood
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.11
|Wick
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|28
|2.70
|Kimbrel, L, 0-2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|6.75
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|5
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|81
|3.89
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.03
|Albers
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|24
|4.36
|Peralta, W, 5-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|40
|4.78
Cishek pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Chatwood 1-1, Wick 1-0. HBP_Anderson (Contreras).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Gary Cederstrom; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:32. A_43,931 (41,900).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.