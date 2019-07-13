Brewers 5, Giants 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Belt lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .236 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091 e-Vogt ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .260 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Posey c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .256 Sandoval 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Longoria 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .239 Yastrzemski rf-lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .236 Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .225 Panik 2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .227 a-Solano ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .294 Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135 Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Slater ph-rf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .450 Totals 32 4 7 3 5 13

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .250 Yelich rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .328 Braun lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .274 Moustakas 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .264 Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .237 Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .284 Pina c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .171 c-Thames ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Gamel ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .254 Saladino ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 d-Grandal ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Davies p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .139 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 1 0 0 1 0 1 .235 Totals 39 5 15 4 3 11

San Francisco 100 000 102—4 7 2 Milwaukee 000 010 031—5 15 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Panik in the 7th. b-doubled for Gott in the 7th. c-singled for Pina in the 8th. d-walked for Peralta in the 8th. e-singled, advanced to 2nd for Holland in the 9th. f-doubled for Jeffress in the 9th.

E_Crawford (11), Panik (3), Cain (2), Davies (3). LOB_San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Slater (3), Cain (22), Braun (17), Moustakas (20), Aguilar (7), Hiura (3), Pina (3), Davies (2), Gamel (13). RBIs_Yastrzemski (17), Slater (12), Vogt (14), Aguilar (33), Hiura (15), Arcia (38), Gamel (20). SB_Yelich 2 (21), Braun (6), Hiura (4). CS_Longoria (1). SF_Yastrzemski, Arcia. S_Bumgarner.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt 3, Sandoval, Pillar 2); Milwaukee 5 (Yelich, Braun, Moustakas 2, Saladino). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Milwaukee 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Sandoval, Yelich. GIDP_Braun.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Sandoval).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 5 7 1 0 1 6 103 3.86 Gott 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.10 Watson, H, 19 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 3.19 Dyson 0 4 3 3 0 0 11 2.86 Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 5.74 Moronta, L, 3-5 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 20 2.83 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davies 6 2 1 0 2 5 105 2.89 Guerra 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.31 Claudio 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 8 4.19 Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 3 25 5.20 Jeffress, W, 3-2 1 2 2 1 1 2 24 3.96

Dyson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-1, Claudio 1-1. WP_Davies.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:54. A_42,324 (41,900).

