Brewers 5, Giants 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Belt lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dyson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|e-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Posey c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Sandoval 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.239
|Yastrzemski rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.236
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Panik 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|a-Solano ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Bumgarner p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.135
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Slater ph-rf
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.450
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|3
|5
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Yelich rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.328
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Moustakas 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Aguilar 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.237
|Hiura 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.284
|Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|c-Thames ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Saladino ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.091
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|d-Grandal ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Davies p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.139
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.235
|Totals
|39
|5
|15
|4
|3
|11
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|102—4
|7
|2
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|031—5
|15
|2
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-singled for Panik in the 7th. b-doubled for Gott in the 7th. c-singled for Pina in the 8th. d-walked for Peralta in the 8th. e-singled, advanced to 2nd for Holland in the 9th. f-doubled for Jeffress in the 9th.
E_Crawford (11), Panik (3), Cain (2), Davies (3). LOB_San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Slater (3), Cain (22), Braun (17), Moustakas (20), Aguilar (7), Hiura (3), Pina (3), Davies (2), Gamel (13). RBIs_Yastrzemski (17), Slater (12), Vogt (14), Aguilar (33), Hiura (15), Arcia (38), Gamel (20). SB_Yelich 2 (21), Braun (6), Hiura (4). CS_Longoria (1). SF_Yastrzemski, Arcia. S_Bumgarner.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt 3, Sandoval, Pillar 2); Milwaukee 5 (Yelich, Braun, Moustakas 2, Saladino). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Milwaukee 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Sandoval, Yelich. GIDP_Braun.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Sandoval).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|7
|1
|0
|1
|6
|103
|3.86
|Gott
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.10
|Watson, H, 19
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.19
|Dyson
|0
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2.86
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|5.74
|Moronta, L, 3-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|2.83
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davies
|6
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|105
|2.89
|Guerra
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|4.31
|Claudio
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|4.19
|Peralta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|25
|5.20
|Jeffress, W, 3-2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.96
Dyson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-1, Claudio 1-1. WP_Davies.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.
T_3:54. A_42,324 (41,900).
