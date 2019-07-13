Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Giants 4

July 13, 2019 11:26 pm
 
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Belt lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .236
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dyson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
e-Vogt ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .260
Moronta p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Posey c 5 0 1 0 0 3 .256
Sandoval 1b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .280
Longoria 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .239
Yastrzemski rf-lf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .236
Pillar cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .225
Panik 2b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .227
a-Solano ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Bumgarner p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .135
Gott p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Slater ph-rf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .450
Totals 32 4 7 3 5 13
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 0 3 0 0 0 .250
Yelich rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .328
Braun lf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .274
Moustakas 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .264
Aguilar 1b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .237
Hiura 2b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .284
Pina c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .171
c-Thames ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Gamel ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .254
Saladino ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .091
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
d-Grandal ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Davies p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .139
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arcia ss 1 0 0 1 0 1 .235
Totals 39 5 15 4 3 11
San Francisco 100 000 102—4 7 2
Milwaukee 000 010 031—5 15 2

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-singled for Panik in the 7th. b-doubled for Gott in the 7th. c-singled for Pina in the 8th. d-walked for Peralta in the 8th. e-singled, advanced to 2nd for Holland in the 9th. f-doubled for Jeffress in the 9th.

E_Crawford (11), Panik (3), Cain (2), Davies (3). LOB_San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 12. 2B_Slater (3), Cain (22), Braun (17), Moustakas (20), Aguilar (7), Hiura (3), Pina (3), Davies (2), Gamel (13). RBIs_Yastrzemski (17), Slater (12), Vogt (14), Aguilar (33), Hiura (15), Arcia (38), Gamel (20). SB_Yelich 2 (21), Braun (6), Hiura (4). CS_Longoria (1). SF_Yastrzemski, Arcia. S_Bumgarner.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 6 (Belt 3, Sandoval, Pillar 2); Milwaukee 5 (Yelich, Braun, Moustakas 2, Saladino). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 12; Milwaukee 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Sandoval, Yelich. GIDP_Braun.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Sandoval).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 5 7 1 0 1 6 103 3.86
Gott 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 4.10
Watson, H, 19 1 2 0 0 0 1 14 3.19
Dyson 0 4 3 3 0 0 11 2.86
Holland 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 5.74
Moronta, L, 3-5 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 20 2.83
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davies 6 2 1 0 2 5 105 2.89
Guerra 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 4.31
Claudio 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 8 4.19
Peralta 1 0 0 0 2 3 25 5.20
Jeffress, W, 3-2 1 2 2 1 1 2 24 3.96

Dyson pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 2-1, Claudio 1-1. WP_Davies.

Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Brian Gorman.

T_3:54. A_42,324 (41,900).

