Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4

|Milwaukee
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.Dyson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura 2b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|I.Vrgas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Y.Lopez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McFrlnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grandal ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Crchton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gamel rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|K.Marte cf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Sladino lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|E.Escbr 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Wodruff p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Wlker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ju.Grra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Thames ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Avila c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|F.Prlta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lcastro lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Young p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Brdly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Jones ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|Milwaukee
|000
|400
|030—7
|Arizona
|121
|000
|000—4
DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Hiura (9), Grandal (16), K.Marte (25), Locastro (6). 3B_Hiura (2). HR_Saladino (1), A.Avila (6). SB_K.Marte (5). CS_Cain (6). SF_C.Walker (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff
|3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Ju.Guerra
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Claudio
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|F.Peralta W,4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jeffress H,11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hader S,22-24
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Arizona
|Young
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|A.Bradley
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Hirano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Y.Lopez L,1-4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|McFarland
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crichton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Woodruff pitched to 0 batter in the 4th
Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sean Barber; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:39. A_33,111 (48,519).
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.