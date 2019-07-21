Brewers 7, Diamondbacks 4

Milwaukee Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 3 0 0 0 J.Dyson rf 3 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 5 1 2 0 I.Vrgas ph 1 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 5 1 2 1 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 3 1 0 0 Y.Lopez p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 3 0 0 0 McFrlnd p 0 0 0 0 Grandal ph-c 1 1 1 1 Crchton p 0 0 0 0 Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 Gamel rf 3 1 1 1 K.Marte cf 3 2 2 0 Sladino lf 3 1 1 4 E.Escbr 2b 5 0 2 1 Wodruff p 2 0 0 0 C.Wlker 1b 4 0 0 1 Ju.Grra p 0 0 0 0 Lamb 3b 3 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 2 0 Thames ph 1 0 0 0 A.Avila c 4 1 1 2 F.Prlta p 0 0 0 0 Lcastro lf 4 0 2 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0 Young p 1 0 0 0 Braun ph 1 0 0 0 Flores ph 1 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0 A.Brdly p 0 0 0 0 A.Jones ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 34 4 9 4

Milwaukee 000 400 030—7 Arizona 121 000 000—4

DP_Milwaukee 1. LOB_Milwaukee 5, Arizona 9. 2B_Hiura (9), Grandal (16), K.Marte (25), Locastro (6). 3B_Hiura (2). HR_Saladino (1), A.Avila (6). SB_K.Marte (5). CS_Cain (6). SF_C.Walker (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Woodruff 3 6 4 4 2 3 Ju.Guerra 2 0 0 0 0 4 Claudio 1 1 0 0 2 0 F.Peralta W,4-3 1 0 0 0 1 1 Jeffress H,11 1 1 0 0 0 1 Hader S,22-24 1 1 0 0 0 2 Arizona Young 4 3 4 4 3 5 A.Bradley 2 1 0 0 1 4 Hirano 1 0 0 0 0 3 Y.Lopez L,1-4 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 McFarland 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 0

Woodruff pitched to 0 batter in the 4th

Umpires_Home, Jim Wolf; First, Sean Barber; Second, Sam Holbrook; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:39. A_33,111 (48,519).

