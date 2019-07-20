Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 3

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grandal c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .253 Yelich rf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .337 Braun lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .277 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .267 Hiura 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .328 Thames 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .265 Saladino ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .102 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .229 Gamel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .251 Totals 37 8 10 8 5 13

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Marte cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .318 Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288 Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .260 Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267 Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265 C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268 Greinke p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .261 b-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 31 3 6 3 3 11

Milwaukee 000 101 033—8 10 0 Arizona 100 020 000—3 6 0

a-grounded out for Peralta in the 7th. b-struck out for Greinke in the 7th.

LOB_Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5. 2B_Yelich 2 (20), Braun (18), Hiura (8), Ahmed (22), C.Kelly (16), Greinke (3). 3B_Marte (6). HR_Thames (14), off Greinke; Moustakas (26), off Chafin. RBIs_Yelich (76), Braun (46), Moustakas 3 (59), Hiura 2 (23), Thames (39), Walker (49), C.Kelly (31), Greinke (7). S_Locastro.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Moustakas, Thames, Gonzalez 2); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Walker, C.Kelly, Greinke). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ahmed. GIDP_Flores.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Saladino, Hiura, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 4 5 3 3 2 1 73 3.60 Peralta 2 0 0 0 0 4 20 4.93 Houser, W, 3-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 4.14 Hader, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.31 Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.72 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke 7 6 2 2 1 9 101 2.93 Chafin, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 25 3.89 Godley 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 18 6.65 Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 4.22

Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Hader 1-0, Crichton 2-2. WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:17. A_38,567 (48,519).

