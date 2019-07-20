Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grandal c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Yelich rf
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.337
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.267
|Hiura 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.328
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Saladino ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.102
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Cain ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Gamel cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|5
|13
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Escobar 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.260
|Jones rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.267
|Flores 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Greinke p
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|b-Lamb ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Godley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|3
|11
|Milwaukee
|000
|101
|033—8
|10
|0
|Arizona
|100
|020
|000—3
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Peralta in the 7th. b-struck out for Greinke in the 7th.
LOB_Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5. 2B_Yelich 2 (20), Braun (18), Hiura (8), Ahmed (22), C.Kelly (16), Greinke (3). 3B_Marte (6). HR_Thames (14), off Greinke; Moustakas (26), off Chafin. RBIs_Yelich (76), Braun (46), Moustakas 3 (59), Hiura 2 (23), Thames (39), Walker (49), C.Kelly (31), Greinke (7). S_Locastro.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Moustakas, Thames, Gonzalez 2); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Walker, C.Kelly, Greinke). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Arizona 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ahmed. GIDP_Flores.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Saladino, Hiura, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|4
|5
|3
|3
|2
|1
|73
|3.60
|Peralta
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|20
|4.93
|Houser, W, 3-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|4.14
|Hader, H, 5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.31
|Jeffress
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.72
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke
|7
|6
|2
|2
|1
|9
|101
|2.93
|Chafin, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|2
|25
|3.89
|Godley
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|18
|6.65
|Crichton
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.22
Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Hader 1-0, Crichton 2-2. WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.
T_3:17. A_38,567 (48,519).
