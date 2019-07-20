Listen Live Sports

Brewers 8, Diamondbacks 3

July 20, 2019 11:40 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grandal c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .253
Yelich rf 5 3 3 1 0 0 .337
Braun lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .277
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 3 1 2 .267
Hiura 2b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .328
Thames 1b 4 1 1 1 1 1 .265
Saladino ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .102
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Cain ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arcia ss 0 1 0 0 1 0 .229
Gamel cf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .251
Totals 37 8 10 8 5 13
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Marte cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .318
Escobar 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Walker 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .260
Jones rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .267
Flores 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .275
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .265
C.Kelly c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Greinke p 2 0 1 1 0 0 .261
b-Lamb ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Godley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .176
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 3 6 3 3 11
Milwaukee 000 101 033—8 10 0
Arizona 100 020 000—3 6 0

a-grounded out for Peralta in the 7th. b-struck out for Greinke in the 7th.

LOB_Milwaukee 7, Arizona 5. 2B_Yelich 2 (20), Braun (18), Hiura (8), Ahmed (22), C.Kelly (16), Greinke (3). 3B_Marte (6). HR_Thames (14), off Greinke; Moustakas (26), off Chafin. RBIs_Yelich (76), Braun (46), Moustakas 3 (59), Hiura 2 (23), Thames (39), Walker (49), C.Kelly (31), Greinke (7). S_Locastro.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Moustakas, Thames, Gonzalez 2); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Walker, C.Kelly, Greinke). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 10; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ahmed. GIDP_Flores.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Saladino, Hiura, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 4 5 3 3 2 1 73 3.60
Peralta 2 0 0 0 0 4 20 4.93
Houser, W, 3-4 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 21 4.14
Hader, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.31
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.72
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke 7 6 2 2 1 9 101 2.93
Chafin, L, 0-2, BS, 1-1 1 2 3 3 1 2 25 3.89
Godley 1-3 1 3 3 2 1 18 6.65
Crichton 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 4.22

Gonzalez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0, Hader 1-0, Crichton 2-2. WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Jim Wolf; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Sam Holbrook.

T_3:17. A_38,567 (48,519).

