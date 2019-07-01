Listen Live Sports

Brewers 8, Reds 6

July 1, 2019 10:43 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grandal c 2 1 0 1 3 2 .263
Yelich rf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .330
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .274
Cain cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .248
Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .272
Hiura 2b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .278
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265
Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Saladino ss-2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Totals 35 8 9 8 6 11
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Winker rf-lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .253
c-Peraza ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Votto 1b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .268
Suarez 3b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .255
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167
Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264
Dietrich lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287
Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .042
Ervin rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .279
Totals 36 6 10 6 1 8
Milwaukee 000 010 502—8 9 0
Cincinnati 000 003 021—6 10 1

a-flied out for Claudio in the 7th. b-flied out for Burnes in the 8th. c-struck out for Winker in the 8th. d-grounded out for Stephenson in the 9th.

E_Stephenson (3). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Gamel 2 (12), Dietrich (5). HR_Hiura (6), off Mahle; Cain (5), off Mahle; Yelich (30), off Stephenson; Winker (13), off Houser; Suarez (18), off Houser; Suarez (19), off Hader. RBIs_Grandal (47), Yelich 3 (66), Moustakas (50), Cain (29), Hiura (10), Gamel (19), Winker (26), Suarez 4 (52), Ervin (6). SF_Moustakas.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Hiura, Aguilar); Cincinnati 1 (Casali). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

GIDP_Votto.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Saladino, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Houser 5 6 3 3 1 2 75 3.26
Claudio, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.33
Burnes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 8.44
Hader, H, 3 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 2.16
Jeffress, S, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 4.18
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 6 3 3 3 2 8 102 4.36
Hernandez, L, 2-4, BS, 2-3 1 3 3 3 2 0 30 5.40
Bowman 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.35
Stephenson 1 2 2 2 2 1 20 3.77

Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Mahle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:10. A_16,186 (42,319).

