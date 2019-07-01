Brewers 8, Reds 6

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Grandal c 2 1 0 1 3 2 .263 Yelich rf 4 1 2 3 1 1 .330 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .274 Cain cf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .248 Thames 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .272 Hiura 2b 5 2 2 1 0 2 .278 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Gamel lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265 Houser p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Braun ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 b-Aguilar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Saladino ss-2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Totals 35 8 9 8 6 11

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Winker rf-lf 3 1 2 1 0 0 .253 c-Peraza ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Votto 1b 3 2 1 0 1 0 .268 Suarez 3b 4 2 3 4 0 0 .255 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .167 Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .264 Dietrich lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Hernandez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bowman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephenson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239 J.Iglesias ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .287 Casali c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Mahle p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .042 Ervin rf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .279 Totals 36 6 10 6 1 8

Milwaukee 000 010 502—8 9 0 Cincinnati 000 003 021—6 10 1

a-flied out for Claudio in the 7th. b-flied out for Burnes in the 8th. c-struck out for Winker in the 8th. d-grounded out for Stephenson in the 9th.

E_Stephenson (3). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Gamel 2 (12), Dietrich (5). HR_Hiura (6), off Mahle; Cain (5), off Mahle; Yelich (30), off Stephenson; Winker (13), off Houser; Suarez (18), off Houser; Suarez (19), off Hader. RBIs_Grandal (47), Yelich 3 (66), Moustakas (50), Cain (29), Hiura (10), Gamel (19), Winker (26), Suarez 4 (52), Ervin (6). SF_Moustakas.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Hiura, Aguilar); Cincinnati 1 (Casali). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 3.

GIDP_Votto.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Saladino, Thames).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Houser 5 6 3 3 1 2 75 3.26 Claudio, W, 2-2 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 4.33 Burnes, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 8.44 Hader, H, 3 1 2 2 2 0 1 16 2.16 Jeffress, S, 1-2 1 2 1 1 0 1 13 4.18 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 6 3 3 3 2 8 102 4.36 Hernandez, L, 2-4, BS, 2-3 1 3 3 3 2 0 30 5.40 Bowman 1 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.35 Stephenson 1 2 2 2 2 1 20 3.77

Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Mahle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-1.

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_3:10. A_16,186 (42,319).

