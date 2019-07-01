Brewers 8, Reds 6

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|.263
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.330
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Thames 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Hiura 2b
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gamel lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Houser p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Braun ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|b-Aguilar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Saladino ss-2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Totals
|35
|8
|9
|8
|6
|11
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Winker rf-lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.253
|c-Peraza ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Votto 1b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Suarez 3b
|4
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.255
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Dietrich lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Hernandez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bowman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Stephenson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Puig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Casali c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Mahle p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.042
|Ervin rf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|1
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|502—8
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|003
|021—6
|10
|1
a-flied out for Claudio in the 7th. b-flied out for Burnes in the 8th. c-struck out for Winker in the 8th. d-grounded out for Stephenson in the 9th.
E_Stephenson (3). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Gamel 2 (12), Dietrich (5). HR_Hiura (6), off Mahle; Cain (5), off Mahle; Yelich (30), off Stephenson; Winker (13), off Houser; Suarez (18), off Houser; Suarez (19), off Hader. RBIs_Grandal (47), Yelich 3 (66), Moustakas (50), Cain (29), Hiura (10), Gamel (19), Winker (26), Suarez 4 (52), Ervin (6). SF_Moustakas.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Hiura, Aguilar); Cincinnati 1 (Casali). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 3.
GIDP_Votto.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Hiura, Saladino, Thames).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Houser
|5
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|75
|3.26
|Claudio, W, 2-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|4.33
|Burnes, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|8.44
|Hader, H, 3
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|16
|2.16
|Jeffress, S, 1-2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|4.18
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|8
|102
|4.36
|Hernandez, L, 2-4, BS, 2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|30
|5.40
|Bowman
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.35
|Stephenson
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|20
|3.77
Houser pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Mahle pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Hernandez 1-1.
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_3:10. A_16,186 (42,319).
