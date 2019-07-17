Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

British Open at a Glance

July 17, 2019 2:46 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A brief look at the 148th British Open, which starts Thursday:

Site: Royal Portrush.

Length: 7,344.

Par: 71.

Advertisement

Field: 156 players.

Playoff (if necessary): 3 holes, aggregate score.

Prize money: $10.75 million.

Winner’s share: $1,935,000.

Defending champion: Francesco Molinari.

Last time at Royal Portrush: Max Faulkner built a six-shot lead through 54 holes and held on with a 74 for a two-shot victory over Antonio Cerda in the only British Open not held in Scotland or England.

Tiger Tales: Tiger Woods has played only three tournaments (two majors) and 10 rounds since he won the Masters.

Key statistic: Americans have a chance to sweep the majors for the first time since 1982.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Noteworthy: The R&A says 237,500 tickets have been sold for the week, the second most in British Open history behind St. Andrews.

Quoteworthy: “No matter what happens this week, if I win or whoever else wins, having the Open back in this country is a massive thing for golf. And I think it will be a massive thing for the country.” — Rory McIlroy

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 5-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4-7 a.m. (Golf Channel), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.