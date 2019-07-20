Listen Live Sports

British Open, glance

July 20, 2019 5:50 pm
 
PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — A brief look at the third round Saturday of the British Open at Royal Portrush (all times EDT):

LEADING: Shane Lowry had a 63 and set the British Open record for 54 holes at 16-under 197.

TRAILING: Tommy Fleetwood (66) was four shots behind.

CHASING: Brooks Koepka had a 67 — his 15th score in the 60s in his last 19 rounds in the majors — and was seven behind.

ROUND OF THE DAY: Lowry became the 13th player with a score of 63 or better in the British Open.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Tony Finau chipped in from 30 yards off the 18th green for a birdie.

KEY STATISTIC: Fleetwood has made only two bogeys through 54 holes at Royal Portrush and was at 12-under 201 and still trailing by four.

NOTABLE: This is the second time Lowry has had the 54-hole lead in a major. He was four ahead in the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont, shot 76 and finished three shots behind Dustin Johnson.

QUOTABLE: “Every time I had a putt today, I just wanted to hole it because I wanted to hear that roar.” — Shane Lowry.

KEY PAIRINGS: Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood, 8:47 a.m.; J.B. Holmes and Brooks Koepka, 8:37 a.m.

TELEVISION: Sunday, 2:30 a.m. to 6 a.m. (Golf Channel); 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

