British Open Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Royal Portrush Golf Club
|Portrush, Northern Ireland
|Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Par out
|453
|443
|544-36
|J.B. Holmes
|443
|432
|545-34
|Shane Lowry
|342
|433
|534-31
|Tommy Fleetwood
|543
|433
|544-35
|Lee Westwood
|453
|443
|544-36
___
|Par in
|445
|344
|344-35-71
|J.B. Holmes
|444
|254
|344-34-68—134
|Shane Lowry
|345
|354
|345-36-67—134
|Tommy Fleetwood
|444
|243
|443-32-67—135
|Lee Westwood
|444
|244
|234-31-67—135
