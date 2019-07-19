Listen Live Sports

British Open Leaders Cards

July 19, 2019 3:46 pm
 
Friday
At Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland
Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
Second Round
Par out 453 443 544-36
J.B. Holmes 443 432 545-34
Shane Lowry 342 433 534-31
Tommy Fleetwood 543 433 544-35
Lee Westwood 453 443 544-36

___

Par in 445 344 344-35-71
J.B. Holmes 444 254 344-34-68—134
Shane Lowry 345 354 345-36-67—134
Tommy Fleetwood 444 243 443-32-67—135
Lee Westwood 444 244 234-31-67—135

