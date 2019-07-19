British Open Leaders Cards

Friday At Royal Portrush Golf Club Portrush, Northern Ireland Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71 Second Round Par out 453 443 544-36 J.B. Holmes 443 432 545-34 Shane Lowry 342 433 534-31 Tommy Fleetwood 543 433 544-35 Lee Westwood 453 443 544-36

___

Par in 445 344 344-35-71 J.B. Holmes 444 254 344-34-68—134 Shane Lowry 345 354 345-36-67—134 Tommy Fleetwood 444 243 443-32-67—135 Lee Westwood 444 244 234-31-67—135

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.