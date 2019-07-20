British Open Leaders Cards

Saturday At Royal Portrush Golf Club Portrush, Northern Ireland Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71 Third Round Par out 453 443 544-36 Shane Lowry 452 433 543-33 Tommy Fleetwood 353 433 444-33 J.B. Holmes 442 443 544-34 Brooks Koepka 443 443 444-34 Justin Rose 443 443 554-36 Par in 445 344 344-35-71—213 Shane Lowry 344 343 234-30-63—197 Tommy Fleetwood 344 344 344-33-66—201 J.B. Holmes 444 454 343-35-69—203 Brooks Koepka 444 435 333-33-67—204 Justin Rose 443 243 444-32-68—204

