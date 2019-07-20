Listen Live Sports

British Open Leaders Cards

July 20, 2019 3:55 pm
 
Saturday
At Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland
Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
Third Round
Par out 453 443 544-36
Shane Lowry 452 433 543-33
Tommy Fleetwood 353 433 444-33
J.B. Holmes 442 443 544-34
Brooks Koepka 443 443 444-34
Justin Rose 443 443 554-36
Par in 445 344 344-35-71—213
Shane Lowry 344 343 234-30-63—197
Tommy Fleetwood 344 344 344-33-66—201
J.B. Holmes 444 454 343-35-69—203
Brooks Koepka 444 435 333-33-67—204
Justin Rose 443 243 444-32-68—204

