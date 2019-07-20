British Open Leaders Cards

|Saturday
|At Royal Portrush Golf Club
|Portrush, Northern Ireland
|Yardage: 7,344; Par: 71
|Third Round
|Par out
|453
|443
|544-36
|Shane Lowry
|452
|433
|543-33
|Tommy Fleetwood
|353
|433
|444-33
|J.B. Holmes
|442
|443
|544-34
|Brooks Koepka
|443
|443
|444-34
|Justin Rose
|443
|443
|554-36
|Par in
|445
|344
|344-35-71—213
|Shane Lowry
|344
|343
|234-30-63—197
|Tommy Fleetwood
|344
|344
|344-33-66—201
|J.B. Holmes
|444
|454
|343-35-69—203
|Brooks Koepka
|444
|435
|333-33-67—204
|Justin Rose
|443
|243
|444-32-68—204
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.