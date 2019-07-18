British Open Scores

|Thursday
|At Royal Portrush Golf Club
|Portrush, Northern Ireland
|Purse: $10.75 million
|Yardage: 7,344 yards; Par: 71 (36-35)
|First Round
|(a-amateur)
J.B. Holmes 34-32_66
Shane Lowry 33-34_67
Alex Noren 34-34_68
Webb Simpson 34-34_68
Sergio Garcia 35-33_68
Dylan Frittelli 35-33_68
Robert MacIntyre 33-35_68
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-33_68
Ryan Fox 39-29_68
Tyrrell Hatton 35-33_68
Tommy Fleetwood 34-34_68
Brooks Koepka 34-34_68
Lee Westwood 34-34_68
Tony Finau 35-33_68
Jon Rahm 31-37_68
Romain Langasque 34-35_69
Justin Rose 36-33_69
Sanghyun Park 35-34_69
Ashton Turner 35-34_69
Charley Hoffman 35-35_70
Andrew Putnam 36-34_70
Eddie Pepperell 35-35_70
Branden Grace 36-34_70
Henrik Stenson 35-35_70
Russell Knox 35-35_70
Bernd Wiesberger 36-34_70
Rickie Fowler 36-34_70
Kevin Kisner 34-36_70
Si Woo Kim 35-35_70
Callum Shinkwin 36-34_70
Rory Sabbatini 36-34_70
Erik van Rooyen 35-35_70
Louis Oosthuizen 36-34_70
Shubhankar Sharma 36-34_70
Jordan Spieth 35-35_70
Cameron Smith 36-34_70
Lucas Bjerregaard 38-32_70
Jason Day 34-36_70
Patrick Cantlay 36-34_70
Matt Kuchar 35-35_70
Yuki Inamori 34-36_70
Darren Clarke 34-37_71
a-James Sugrue 35-36_71
Zander Lombard 36-35_71
Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-36_71
Sungjae Im 36-35_71
Hideki Matsuyama 38-33_71
Mikumu Horikawa 37-34_71
Justin Thomas 37-34_71
Justin Harding 35-36_71
Ernie Els 36-35_71
Patrick Reed 36-35_71
Doc Redman 37-34_71
Bubba Watson 37-35_72
Mikko Korhonen 36-36_72
a-Curtis Knipes 35-37_72
Connor Syme 35-37_72
Corey Conners 35-37_72
Paul Casey 35-37_72
Innchoon Hwang 38-34_72
Thomas Pieters 36-36_72
Thorbjørn Olesen 35-37_72
Aaron Wise 35-37_72
Brandon Stone 36-36_72
Lucas Glover 37-35_72
Nino Bertasio 38-34_72
Abraham Ancer 36-36_72
Brian Harman 36-36_72
Dustin Johnson 36-36_72
Gunn Charoenkul 36-36_72
Yosuke Asaji 35-37_72
Emiliano Grillo 38-35_73
Alexander Levy 36-37_73
a-Brandon Wu 34-39_73
Rafa Cabrera Bello 40-33_73
Andrea Pavan 36-37_73
Andrew Johnston 35-38_73
Oliver Wilson 36-37_73
Graeme McDowell 34-39_73
Jim Furyk 35-38_73
Luke List 35-38_73
Benjamin Hebert 37-36_73
Prom Meesawat 36-37_73
Byeong Hun An 35-38_73
Chris Wood 37-36_73
Shaun Norris 36-37_73
Chez Reavie 37-36_73
a-Takumi Kanaya 37-36_73
Joost Luiten 37-36_73
Keegan Bradley 36-37_73
Matt Wallace 39-34_73
Adrian Otaegui 37-36_73
Patton Kizzire 35-38_73
Sung Kang 37-37_74
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-36_74
Ryan Palmer 35-39_74
Xander Schauffele 35-39_74
Haotong Li 37-37_74
Jason Kokrak 37-37_74
Zach Johnson 37-37_74
Francesco Molinari 38-36_74
Bryson DeChambeau 37-37_74
Gary Woodland 37-37_74
Jimmy Walker 38-36_74
Stewart Cink 37-37_74
Kurt Kitayama 38-36_74
Jazz Janewattananond 38-36_74
Danny Willett 34-40_74
Adam Hadwin 38-36_74
David Lipsky 36-38_74
Brandt Snedeker 37-37_74
Doyeob Mun 34-40_74
Chan Kim 38-37_75
Padraig Harrington 37-38_75
Sam Locke 39-36_75
Kyle Stanley 38-37_75
Ian Poulter 36-39_75
Austin Connelly 40-35_75
Paul Waring 38-37_75
Nate Lashley 37-38_75
Jack Senior 36-39_75
Adri Arnaus 39-36_75
Keith Mitchell 39-36_75
Paul Lawrie 37-38_75
Tom Lewis 39-36_75
Isidro Benitez 37-38_75
Yoshinori Fujimoto 38-37_75
Andy Sullivan 38-38_76
a-Matthias Schmid 36-40_76
Phil Mickelson 38-38_76
Joaquin Niemann 39-37_76
Jorge Campillo 40-36_76
Joel Dahmen 37-39_76
Jake McLeod 40-36_76
Dongkyu Jang 38-38_76
Billy Horschel 37-39_76
Robert Rock 38-38_76
Yuta Ikeda 38-38_76
Andrew Wilson 34-42_76
Michael Lorenzo-Vera 39-38_77
C.T. Pan 39-38_77
Alexander Björk 37-40_77
Kevin Streelman 40-37_77
Richard Sterne 38-40_78
Adam Scott 39-39_78
Matthew Baldwin 40-38_78
Tom Lehman 38-40_78
Marc Leishman 38-40_78
Tiger Woods 41-37_78
Rory McIlroy 39-40_79
Garrick Porteous 37-42_79
Miguel Angel Jiménez 41-41_82
a-Thomas Thurloway 43-40_83
Shugo Imahira 45-38_83
Dimi Papadatos 42-41_83
David Duval 49-42_91
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.