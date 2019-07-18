Listen Live Sports

British Open Scores

July 18, 2019 5:08 pm
 
Thursday
At Royal Portrush Golf Club
Portrush, Northern Ireland
Purse: $10.75 million
Yardage: 7,344 yards; Par: 71 (36-35)
First Round
(a-amateur)

J.B. Holmes 34-32_66

Shane Lowry 33-34_67

Alex Noren 34-34_68

Webb Simpson 34-34_68

Sergio Garcia 35-33_68

Dylan Frittelli 35-33_68

Robert MacIntyre 33-35_68

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 35-33_68

Ryan Fox 39-29_68

Tyrrell Hatton 35-33_68

Tommy Fleetwood 34-34_68

Brooks Koepka 34-34_68

Lee Westwood 34-34_68

Tony Finau 35-33_68

Jon Rahm 31-37_68

Romain Langasque 34-35_69

Justin Rose 36-33_69

Sanghyun Park 35-34_69

Ashton Turner 35-34_69

Charley Hoffman 35-35_70

Andrew Putnam 36-34_70

Eddie Pepperell 35-35_70

Branden Grace 36-34_70

Henrik Stenson 35-35_70

Russell Knox 35-35_70

Bernd Wiesberger 36-34_70

Rickie Fowler 36-34_70

Kevin Kisner 34-36_70

Si Woo Kim 35-35_70

Callum Shinkwin 36-34_70

Rory Sabbatini 36-34_70

Erik van Rooyen 35-35_70

Louis Oosthuizen 36-34_70

Shubhankar Sharma 36-34_70

Jordan Spieth 35-35_70

Cameron Smith 36-34_70

Lucas Bjerregaard 38-32_70

Jason Day 34-36_70

Patrick Cantlay 36-34_70

Matt Kuchar 35-35_70

Yuki Inamori 34-36_70

Darren Clarke 34-37_71

a-James Sugrue 35-36_71

Zander Lombard 36-35_71

Matthew Fitzpatrick 35-36_71

Sungjae Im 36-35_71

Hideki Matsuyama 38-33_71

Mikumu Horikawa 37-34_71

Justin Thomas 37-34_71

Justin Harding 35-36_71

Ernie Els 36-35_71

Patrick Reed 36-35_71

Doc Redman 37-34_71

Bubba Watson 37-35_72

Mikko Korhonen 36-36_72

a-Curtis Knipes 35-37_72

Connor Syme 35-37_72

Corey Conners 35-37_72

Paul Casey 35-37_72

Innchoon Hwang 38-34_72

Thomas Pieters 36-36_72

Thorbjørn Olesen 35-37_72

Aaron Wise 35-37_72

Brandon Stone 36-36_72

Lucas Glover 37-35_72

Nino Bertasio 38-34_72

Abraham Ancer 36-36_72

Brian Harman 36-36_72

Dustin Johnson 36-36_72

Gunn Charoenkul 36-36_72

Yosuke Asaji 35-37_72

Emiliano Grillo 38-35_73

Alexander Levy 36-37_73

a-Brandon Wu 34-39_73

Rafa Cabrera Bello 40-33_73

Andrea Pavan 36-37_73

Andrew Johnston 35-38_73

Oliver Wilson 36-37_73

Graeme McDowell 34-39_73

Jim Furyk 35-38_73

Luke List 35-38_73

Benjamin Hebert 37-36_73

Prom Meesawat 36-37_73

Byeong Hun An 35-38_73

Chris Wood 37-36_73

Shaun Norris 36-37_73

Chez Reavie 37-36_73

a-Takumi Kanaya 37-36_73

Joost Luiten 37-36_73

Keegan Bradley 36-37_73

Matt Wallace 39-34_73

Adrian Otaegui 37-36_73

Patton Kizzire 35-38_73

Sung Kang 37-37_74

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 38-36_74

Ryan Palmer 35-39_74

Xander Schauffele 35-39_74

Haotong Li 37-37_74

Jason Kokrak 37-37_74

Zach Johnson 37-37_74

Francesco Molinari 38-36_74

Bryson DeChambeau 37-37_74

Gary Woodland 37-37_74

Jimmy Walker 38-36_74

Stewart Cink 37-37_74

Kurt Kitayama 38-36_74

Jazz Janewattananond 38-36_74

Danny Willett 34-40_74

Adam Hadwin 38-36_74

David Lipsky 36-38_74

Brandt Snedeker 37-37_74

Doyeob Mun 34-40_74

Chan Kim 38-37_75

Padraig Harrington 37-38_75

Sam Locke 39-36_75

Kyle Stanley 38-37_75

Ian Poulter 36-39_75

Austin Connelly 40-35_75

Paul Waring 38-37_75

Nate Lashley 37-38_75

Jack Senior 36-39_75

Adri Arnaus 39-36_75

Keith Mitchell 39-36_75

Paul Lawrie 37-38_75

Tom Lewis 39-36_75

Isidro Benitez 37-38_75

Yoshinori Fujimoto 38-37_75

Andy Sullivan 38-38_76

a-Matthias Schmid 36-40_76

Phil Mickelson 38-38_76

Joaquin Niemann 39-37_76

Jorge Campillo 40-36_76

Joel Dahmen 37-39_76

Jake McLeod 40-36_76

Dongkyu Jang 38-38_76

Billy Horschel 37-39_76

Robert Rock 38-38_76

Yuta Ikeda 38-38_76

Andrew Wilson 34-42_76

Michael Lorenzo-Vera 39-38_77

C.T. Pan 39-38_77

Alexander Björk 37-40_77

Kevin Streelman 40-37_77

Richard Sterne 38-40_78

Adam Scott 39-39_78

Matthew Baldwin 40-38_78

Tom Lehman 38-40_78

Marc Leishman 38-40_78

Tiger Woods 41-37_78

Rory McIlroy 39-40_79

Garrick Porteous 37-42_79

Miguel Angel Jiménez 41-41_82

a-Thomas Thurloway 43-40_83

Shugo Imahira 45-38_83

Dimi Papadatos 42-41_83

David Duval 49-42_91

