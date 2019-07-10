Listen Live Sports

Buccaneers’ Ryan Smith suspended 4 games by NFL

July 10, 2019 8:12 pm
 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance enhancers.

Smith is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the team Sept. 30, after Tampa Bay’s Week 4 game at the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

“We are disappointed that Ryan will be unavailable for the first four games of the season,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. “We do extensive training and education for our players regarding the league’s polices, but ultimately each individual is responsible for what they put in their bodies.”

Smith is entering his fourth NFL season with the Buccaneers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2016 by Tampa Bay.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

