Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bucks sign veteran guard Kyle Korver

July 25, 2019 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have added veteran guard Kyle Korver.

The team announced the signing Thursday. The 38-year-old guard was waived July 7 by Phoenix — which acquired him in a trade with Memphis — making him a free agent.

Korver had been traded to Memphis by Utah, where he played most of last season.

Korver appeared in a combined 70 games with the Cavaliers and Jazz last season, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. The 2015 All-Star ranks third among all active NBA players in 3-point field goal percentage (42.9) and ninth in NBA history.

Advertisement

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Naval Forces tour the Ghanaian navy ship GNS Chemle

Today in History

1952: Puerto Rico becomes autonomous US commonwealth