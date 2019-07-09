Listen Live Sports

Bulls C Wendell Carter Jr. has surgery on abdominal muscle

July 9, 2019 11:31 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. has had surgery to repair an abdominal muscle injury.

The Bulls said the rehabilitation from the Tuesday procedure in Philadelphia is six to eight weeks. They expect him to be ready for the start of training camp.

The 6-foot-10 Carter showed promise last season after being drafted with the No. 7 overall pick, averaging 10.3 points and seven rebounds in 44 games before a season-ending left thumb injury.

The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

