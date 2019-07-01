Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 23 13 .639 — Trois-Rivieres 22 17 .564 2½ New Jersey 21 18 .538 3½ Cuban 8 7 .533 4½ Empire 0 0 000 5 Shikoku 7 9 .438 6 Rockland 18 21 .462 6½ Ottawa 18 23 .439 7½ Quebec 15 24 .385 9½

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 9, Shikoku 8

Quebec at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 4 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Cuban at Sussex County, cancelled

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

