Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 23 13 .639 — Trois-Rivieres 22 17 .564 2½ New Jersey 23 18 .561 2½ Cuban 8 7 .533 4½ Empire 0 0 000 5 Shikoku 7 9 .438 6 Rockland 18 21 .462 6½ Ottawa 18 23 .439 7½ Quebec 15 26 .366 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 9, Shikoku 8

New Jersey 3, Quebec 2, 8 innings

New Jersey 12, Quebec 4, 7 innings

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

Empire at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.