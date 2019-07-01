Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 1, 2019 11:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 23 13 .639
Trois-Rivieres 22 17 .564
New Jersey 23 18 .561
Cuban 8 7 .533
Empire 0 0 000 5
Shikoku 7 9 .438 6
Rockland 18 21 .462
Ottawa 18 23 .439
Quebec 15 26 .366 10½

___

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 9, Shikoku 8

New Jersey 3, Quebec 2, 8 innings

New Jersey 12, Quebec 4, 7 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

Empire at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

