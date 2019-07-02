Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|23
|13
|.639
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|22
|17
|.564
|2½
|New Jersey
|23
|18
|.561
|2½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Empire
|0
|0
|000
|5
|Shikoku
|7
|9
|.438
|6
|Rockland
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|Ottawa
|18
|23
|.439
|7½
|Quebec
|15
|26
|.366
|10½
___
Ottawa 9, Shikoku 8
New Jersey 3, Quebec 2, 8 innings
New Jersey 12, Quebec 4, 7 innings
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 4 p.m.
Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.