Can-Am League

July 2, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 25 13 .658
New Jersey 23 18 .561
Trois-Rivieres 23 18 .561
Cuban 8 7 .533
Shikoku 7 9 .438 7
Empire 0 2 .000 7
Rockland 19 22 .463
Ottawa 18 23 .439
Quebec 15 26 .366 11½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Rockland 2, 7 innings

Sussex County 4, Empire 1, 7 innings

Rockland 9, Trois-Rivieres 1, 7 innings

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County 3, Empire 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Cuban at Sussex County, cancelled

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

