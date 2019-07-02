Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|New Jersey
|23
|18
|.561
|3½
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|18
|.561
|3½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|5½
|Shikoku
|7
|9
|.438
|7
|Empire
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|Rockland
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|Ottawa
|18
|23
|.439
|8½
|Quebec
|15
|26
|.366
|11½
___
Trois-Rivieres 5, Rockland 2, 7 innings
Sussex County 4, Empire 1, 7 innings
Rockland 9, Trois-Rivieres 1, 7 innings
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County 3, Empire 0, 7 innings
Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Cuban at Sussex County, cancelled
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
