Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 25 13 .658 — Trois-Rivieres 23 18 .561 3½ New Jersey 23 19 .548 4 Cuban 8 7 .533 5½ Empire 0 2 .000 7 Rockland 19 22 .463 7½ Shikoku 7 10 .412 7½ Ottawa 19 23 .452 8 Quebec 16 26 .381 11

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Rockland 2, 7 innings

Sussex County 4, Empire 1, 7 innings

Rockland 9, Trois-Rivieres 1, 7 innings

Ottawa 6, Shikoku 3

Quebec 10, New Jersey 5

Sussex County 3, Empire 0, 7 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

