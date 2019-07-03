Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|18
|.561
|3½
|New Jersey
|23
|19
|.548
|4
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|5½
|Empire
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|Rockland
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|Shikoku
|7
|10
|.412
|7½
|Ottawa
|19
|23
|.452
|8
|Quebec
|16
|26
|.381
|11
___
Empire at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, cancelled
Empire at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.