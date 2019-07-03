Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 3, 2019 9:12 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 26 13 .667
Trois-Rivieres 23 18 .561 4
New Jersey 23 19 .548
Cuban 8 7 .533 6
Rockland 19 22 .463 8
Shikoku 7 10 .412 8
Empire 0 3 .000 8
Ottawa 19 23 .452
Quebec 16 26 .381 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County 5, Empire 4, 8 innings

Empire at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

