Can-Am League

July 3, 2019 10:42 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 26 13 .667
Trois-Rivieres 24 18 .571
New Jersey 24 19 .558 4
Cuban 8 7 .533 6
Shikoku 7 10 .412 8
Empire 0 3 .000 8
Rockland 19 23 .452
Ottawa 19 23 .452
Quebec 16 27 .372 12

___

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County 5, Empire 4, 8 innings

Empire at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Trois-Rivieres 17, Rockland 4

Ottawa at Shikoku, 7:05 p.m.

New Jersey 12, Quebec 8

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

