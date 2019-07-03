Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|24
|18
|.571
|4
|New Jersey
|24
|19
|.558
|4½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|6½
|Ottawa
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|Rockland
|19
|23
|.452
|9
|Shikoku
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|Quebec
|16
|27
|.372
|12½
___
Sussex County 5, Empire 4, 8 innings
Sussex County 8, Empire 3, 7 innings
Trois-Rivieres 17, Rockland 4
Ottawa 5, Shikoku 2
New Jersey 12, Quebec 8
New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
