Can-Am League

July 4, 2019 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 27 13 .675
Trois-Rivieres 24 18 .571 4
New Jersey 24 19 .558
Cuban 8 7 .533
Ottawa 20 23 .465
Rockland 19 23 .452 9
Shikoku 7 11 .389 9
Empire 0 4 .000 9
Quebec 16 27 .372 12½

Thursday’s Games

New Jersey at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Shikoku at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

