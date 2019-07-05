Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 5, 2019 12:59 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 28 13 .683
Trois-Rivieres 25 18 .581 4
New Jersey 24 20 .545
Cuban 8 7 .533 7
Ottawa 21 23 .477
Empire 0 4 .000
Rockland 19 24 .442 10
Shikoku 7 12 .368 10
Quebec 16 27 .372 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 9, Rockland 6

Sussex County 5, New Jersey 0

Ottawa 8, Shikoku 0

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, suspended

Sussex County at Quebec, Game 2, TBD

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

