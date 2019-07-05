Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|25
|18
|.581
|4
|New Jersey
|24
|20
|.545
|5½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|7
|Ottawa
|21
|23
|.477
|8½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|9½
|Rockland
|19
|24
|.442
|10
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|10
|Quebec
|16
|27
|.372
|13
___
Trois-Rivieres 9, Rockland 6
Sussex County 5, New Jersey 0
Ottawa 8, Shikoku 0
New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, suspended
Sussex County at Quebec, Game 2, TBD
New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
