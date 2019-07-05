Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 5, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 29 13 .690
Trois-Rivieres 25 18 .581
New Jersey 25 20 .556
Cuban 8 7 .533
Ottawa 21 23 .477 9
Empire 0 4 .000 10
Shikoku 7 12 .368 10½
Rockland 19 25 .432 11
Quebec 16 28 .364 14

___

Friday’s Games

Sussex County 3, Quebec 2

New Jersey 8, Rockland 5

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, suspended

Sussex County at Quebec, Game 2, TBD

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

