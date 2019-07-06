Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|30
|13
|.698
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|25
|19
|.568
|5½
|New Jersey
|25
|20
|.556
|6
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|23
|.489
|9
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|Rockland
|19
|25
|.432
|11½
|Quebec
|16
|29
|.356
|15
___
Sussex County 6, Quebec 3
Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
