Can-Am League

July 6, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 30 13 .698
Trois-Rivieres 25 19 .568
New Jersey 25 20 .556 6
Cuban 8 7 .533 8
Ottawa 22 23 .489 9
Empire 0 4 .000 10½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11
Rockland 19 25 .432 11½
Quebec 16 29 .356 15

___

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 6, Quebec 3

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

