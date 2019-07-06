Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|26
|19
|.578
|4½
|New Jersey
|26
|20
|.565
|5
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|7½
|Ottawa
|22
|24
|.478
|9
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|10½
|Rockland
|19
|26
|.422
|11½
|Quebec
|17
|29
|.370
|14
___
Sussex County 6, Quebec 3
Quebec 7, Sussex County 6, 8 innings
New Jersey 7, Rockland 4
Trois-Rivieres 6, Ottawa 3
Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
