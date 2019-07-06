Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 6, 2019 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 30 14 .682
Trois-Rivieres 26 19 .578
New Jersey 26 20 .565 5
Cuban 8 7 .533
Ottawa 22 24 .478 9
Empire 0 4 .000 10
Shikoku 7 12 .368 10½
Rockland 19 26 .422 11½
Quebec 17 29 .370 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Sussex County 6, Quebec 3

Quebec 7, Sussex County 6, 8 innings

New Jersey 7, Rockland 4

Trois-Rivieres 6, Ottawa 3

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

New Jersey at Rockland, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

