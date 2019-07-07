Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 31 14 .689 — Trois-Rivieres 27 19 .587 4½ New Jersey 26 21 .553 6 Cuban 8 7 .533 8 Ottawa 22 25 .468 10 Empire 0 4 .000 10½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 11 Rockland 20 26 .435 11½ Quebec 17 30 .362 15

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County 7, Quebec 3

Rockland 4, New Jersey 2

Trois-Rivieres 7, Ottawa 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

