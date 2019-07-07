Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|31
|14
|.689
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|27
|19
|.587
|4½
|New Jersey
|26
|21
|.553
|6
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|Ottawa
|22
|25
|.468
|10
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|Rockland
|20
|26
|.435
|11½
|Quebec
|17
|30
|.362
|15
___
Sussex County 7, Quebec 3
Rockland 4, New Jersey 2
Trois-Rivieres 7, Ottawa 3
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.