Can-Am League

July 7, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 31 14 .689
Trois-Rivieres 27 19 .587
New Jersey 26 21 .553 6
Cuban 8 7 .533 8
Ottawa 22 25 .468 10
Empire 0 4 .000 10½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11
Rockland 20 26 .435 11½
Quebec 17 30 .362 15

___

Sunday’s Games

Sussex County 7, Quebec 3

Rockland 4, New Jersey 2

Trois-Rivieres 7, Ottawa 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

