Can-Am League

July 10, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 31 14 .689
Trois-Rivieres 27 19 .587
New Jersey 26 21 .553 6
Cuban 8 7 .533 8
Ottawa 22 25 .468 10
Empire 0 4 .000 10½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11
Rockland 20 26 .435 11½
Quebec 17 30 .362 15

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

