Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 31 14 .689 — Trois-Rivieres 27 19 .587 4½ New Jersey 26 21 .553 6 Cuban 8 7 .533 8 Ottawa 22 25 .468 10 Empire 0 4 .000 10½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 11 Rockland 20 26 .435 11½ Quebec 17 30 .362 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, suspended

Ottawa at Sussex County, ppd.

Quebec at New Jersey, ppd.

Advertisement

Friday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.