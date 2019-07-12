Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

July 12, 2019 1:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 31 14 .689
Trois-Rivieres 27 19 .587
New Jersey 26 21 .553 6
Cuban 8 7 .533 8
Ottawa 22 25 .468 10
Empire 0 4 .000 10½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11
Rockland 20 26 .435 11½
Quebec 17 30 .362 15

___

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, suspended

Ottawa at Sussex County, ppd.

Quebec at New Jersey, ppd.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Quebec at New Jersey, Game 1, 5 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Ottawa at Sussex County, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report and In Case You Missed It newsletters for the latest federal workforce news.

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.