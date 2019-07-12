Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 31 15 .674 — Trois-Rivieres 28 19 .596 3½ New Jersey 26 22 .542 6 Cuban 8 7 .533 7½ Ottawa 23 25 .479 9 Empire 0 4 .000 10 Shikoku 7 12 .368 10½ Rockland 20 27 .426 11½ Quebec 18 30 .375 14

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Rockland 1

Quebec 13, New Jersey 1, 7 innings

Quebec at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Ottawa 6, Sussex County 0, 7 innings

Ottawa at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.