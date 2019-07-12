Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

July 12, 2019 7:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 31 15 .674
Trois-Rivieres 28 19 .596
New Jersey 26 22 .542 6
Cuban 8 7 .533
Ottawa 23 25 .479 9
Empire 0 4 .000 10
Shikoku 7 12 .368 10½
Rockland 20 27 .426 11½
Quebec 18 30 .375 14

___

Friday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Rockland 1

Quebec 13, New Jersey 1, 7 innings

Quebec at New Jersey, Game 2, TBD

Advertisement

Ottawa 6, Sussex County 0, 7 innings

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Ottawa at Sussex County, Game 2, TBD

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Quebec at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.