Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 32 15 .681 — Trois-Rivieres 28 20 .583 4½ New Jersey 26 23 .531 7 Cuban 8 7 .533 8 Ottawa 23 26 .469 10 Empire 0 4 .000 10½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 11 Rockland 21 27 .438 11½ Quebec 19 30 .388 14

Friday’s Games

Rockland 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Rockland 1

Quebec 13, New Jersey 1, 7 innings

Ottawa 6, Sussex County 0, 7 innings

Sussex County 1, Ottawa 0, 7 innings

Quebec 5, New Jersey 2, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

