Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|32
|15
|.681
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|20
|.583
|4½
|New Jersey
|26
|23
|.531
|7
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|Ottawa
|23
|26
|.469
|10
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|Rockland
|21
|27
|.438
|11½
|Quebec
|19
|30
|.388
|14
___
Rockland 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Trois-Rivieres 4, Rockland 1
Quebec 13, New Jersey 1, 7 innings
Ottawa 6, Sussex County 0, 7 innings
Sussex County 1, Ottawa 0, 7 innings
Quebec 5, New Jersey 2, 7 innings
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.
Quebec at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
