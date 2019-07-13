Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

July 13, 2019 12:53 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Quebec 19 30 .388
New Jersey 26 23 .531
Ottawa 23 26 .469
Rockland 21 27 .438
Trois-Rivieres 28 20 .583
Empire 0 4 .000
Sussex County 32 15 .681
Shikoku 7 12 .368
Cuban 8 7 .533

Friday’s Games

Rockland 5, Trois-Rivieres 2

Trois-Rivieres 4, Rockland 1

Quebec 13, New Jersey 1, 7 innings

Ottawa 6, Sussex County 0, 7 innings

Sussex County 1, Ottawa 0, 7 innings

Quebec 5, New Jersey 2, 7 innings

Saturday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

