Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 32 15 .681 — Trois-Rivieres 29 20 .592 4 New Jersey 26 23 .531 7 Cuban 8 7 .533 8 Ottawa 23 26 .469 10 Empire 0 4 .000 10½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 11 Rockland 21 28 .429 12 Quebec 19 30 .388 14

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 11, Rockland 5

Quebec at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.