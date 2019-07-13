Can-Am League

Listen Live Sports

July 13, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 33 15 .688
Trois-Rivieres 29 20 .592
New Jersey 27 23 .540 7
Cuban 8 7 .533
Ottawa 23 27 .460 11
Empire 0 4 .000 11
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11½
Rockland 21 28 .429 12½
Quebec 19 31 .380 15

___

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 11, Rockland 5

Sussex County 13, Ottawa 6

New Jersey 9, Quebec 4

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 2:05 p.m.

Quebec at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

