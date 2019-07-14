Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 14, 2019 5:45 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 33 15 .688
Trois-Rivieres 30 20 .600 4
New Jersey 28 23 .549
Cuban 8 7 .533
Ottawa 23 27 .460 11
Empire 0 4 .000 11
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11½
Rockland 21 29 .420 13
Quebec 19 32 .373 15½

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 10, Rockland 3

New Jersey 4, Quebec 3

Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

