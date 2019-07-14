Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|33
|15
|.688
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|30
|20
|.600
|4
|New Jersey
|28
|23
|.549
|6½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|8½
|Ottawa
|23
|27
|.460
|11
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|11
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|11½
|Rockland
|21
|29
|.420
|13
|Quebec
|19
|32
|.373
|15½
___
Trois-Rivieres 10, Rockland 3
New Jersey 4, Quebec 3
Ottawa at Sussex County, 4:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.