Can-Am League

July 14, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 33 16 .673
Trois-Rivieres 30 20 .600
New Jersey 28 23 .549 6
Cuban 8 7 .533 8
Ottawa 24 27 .471 10
Empire 0 4 .000 10½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11
Rockland 21 29 .420 12½
Quebec 19 32 .373 15

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 10, Rockland 3

New Jersey 4, Quebec 3

Ottawa 18, Sussex County 15

Monday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

