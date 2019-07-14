Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 33 16 .673 — Trois-Rivieres 30 20 .600 3½ New Jersey 28 23 .549 6 Cuban 8 7 .533 8 Ottawa 24 27 .471 10 Empire 0 4 .000 10½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 11 Rockland 21 29 .420 12½ Quebec 19 32 .373 15

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 10, Rockland 3

New Jersey 4, Quebec 3

Ottawa 18, Sussex County 15

Monday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

