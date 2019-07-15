Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|33
|16
|.673
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|30
|20
|.600
|3½
|New Jersey
|28
|23
|.549
|6
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|Ottawa
|24
|28
|.462
|10½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|Rockland
|22
|29
|.431
|12
|Quebec
|19
|32
|.373
|15
___
Rockland 5, Ottawa 1
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
