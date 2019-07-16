Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 33 17 .660 — Trois-Rivieres 30 20 .600 3 New Jersey 28 23 .549 5½ Cuban 8 7 .533 7½ Ottawa 24 28 .462 10 Empire 0 4 .000 10 Shikoku 7 12 .368 10½ Rockland 23 29 .442 11 Quebec 19 32 .373 14½

___

Monday’s Games

Rockland 5, Ottawa 1

Tuesday’s Games

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

