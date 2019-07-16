Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 16, 2019 12:48 am
 
All Times EDT
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 33 17 .660
Trois-Rivieres 30 20 .600 3
New Jersey 28 23 .549
Cuban 8 7 .533
Ottawa 24 28 .462 10
Empire 0 4 .000 10
Shikoku 7 12 .368 10½
Rockland 23 29 .442 11
Quebec 19 32 .373 14½

___

Monday’s Games

Rockland 5, Ottawa 1

Tuesday’s Games

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

