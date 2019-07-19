Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

July 19, 2019 7:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 34 17 .667
Trois-Rivieres 32 21 .604 3
New Jersey 28 24 .538
Cuban 8 7 .533 8
Ottawa 25 29 .463 10½
Empire 0 4 .000 10½
Shikoku 7 12 .368 11
Rockland 24 30 .444 11½
Quebec 20 34 .370 15½

___

Friday’s Games

Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Advertisement
Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Ottawa at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 5 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of the Federal Report with Mike Causey delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.