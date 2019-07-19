Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|34
|17
|.667
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|32
|21
|.604
|3
|New Jersey
|28
|24
|.538
|6½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|Ottawa
|25
|29
|.463
|10½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|Rockland
|24
|30
|.444
|11½
|Quebec
|20
|34
|.370
|15½
Sussex County at Rockland, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 5 p.m.
