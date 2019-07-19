Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|32
|22
|.593
|3
|New Jersey
|29
|24
|.547
|5½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|7½
|Ottawa
|26
|29
|.473
|9½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|10
|Rockland
|25
|30
|.455
|10½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|10½
|Quebec
|20
|35
|.364
|15½
___
Ottawa 4, Quebec 1
Rockland 6, Sussex County 2
New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 4
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 6:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 5 p.m.
