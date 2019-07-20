Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|34
|19
|.642
|—
|Trois-Rivieres
|33
|22
|.600
|2
|New Jersey
|29
|25
|.537
|5½
|Cuban
|8
|7
|.533
|7
|Ottawa
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|Rockland
|26
|30
|.464
|9½
|Empire
|0
|4
|.000
|9½
|Shikoku
|7
|12
|.368
|10
|Quebec
|21
|35
|.375
|14½
___
Quebec 6, Ottawa 2
Trois-Rivieres 9, New Jersey 4
Rockland 5, Sussex County 3
Ottawa at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Rockland, 5 p.m.
No games scheduled
