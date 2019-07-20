Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

July 20, 2019 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 34 19 .642
Trois-Rivieres 33 22 .600 2
New Jersey 29 25 .537
Cuban 8 7 .533 7
Ottawa 26 30 .464
Rockland 26 30 .464
Empire 0 4 .000
Shikoku 7 12 .368 10
Quebec 21 35 .375 14½

___

Saturday’s Games

Quebec 6, Ottawa 2

Trois-Rivieres 9, New Jersey 4

Rockland 5, Sussex County 3

Sunday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 1:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

