Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 34 20 .630 — Trois-Rivieres 33 23 .589 2 New Jersey 30 25 .545 4½ Cuban 8 7 .533 6½ Rockland 27 30 .474 8½ Empire 0 4 .000 9 Ottawa 26 31 .456 9½ Shikoku 7 12 .368 9½ Quebec 22 35 .386 13½

___

Sunday’s Games

Quebec 5, Ottawa 4, 11 innings

New Jersey 12, Trois-Rivieres 4

Rockland 13, Sussex County 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, Game 1, 5 a.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

New Jersey at Sussex County, 11:05 a.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, cancelled

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

