Can-Am League

July 22, 2019 9:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 34 20 .630
Trois-Rivieres 33 23 .589 2
New Jersey 30 25 .545
Cuban 8 7 .533
Rockland 27 30 .474
Empire 0 4 .000 9
Ottawa 26 31 .456
Shikoku 7 12 .368
Quebec 22 35 .386 13½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, Game 1, 5 a.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, Game 2, TBD

New Jersey at Sussex County, 11:05 a.m.

Ottawa at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at Rockland, 11 a.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

